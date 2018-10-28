Ignored Shreyas Iyer seeks solace from footballers' plight

cricket

Shreyas Iyer

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer looks to football to deal with the pain of rejection, saying some of its better players' failure to make the FIFA World Cup despite shining for their clubs help him put things in perspective.

"It's not just cricket but even football and other sports, if you see, there also we find breakdowns (heartbreaks). You can find a lot of top footballers not being selected for World Cup despite performing for their clubs. All these small, small things matter and helped me focus on what I am doing at the present," Iyer said on Saturday after his 148-run knock nearly took India 'B' to Deodhar Trophy victory.

India 'C' beat India 'B' by 29 runs, thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 144 and Ishan Kishan's 87-ball 114 to take his team to 352-7 in 50 overs. India 'B' finished on 323 in 46.1 overs.

The immensely talented Iyer has had a start-stop international career, having played six ODIs and six T20 Internationals till date. So how did this change come about? "I have realised that it's not only me but there are a lot of other players also who are not being selected. So I can see their frustration as well at the same time and I think it's just part and parcel of every sportsman's life. They all go through it," Iyer said.

