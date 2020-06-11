IgnoreNoMore: Shveta Salve, Narayani Shastri support Aashka Goradia against online trolls

Actress Aashka Goradia and beau Brent have been practising yoga and inspiring many of us to lead fitter, healthier lives. Unfortunately, Aashka, in some of her Instagram Lives and videos, was getting vulgar comments. Her colleagues from the industry, including Shveta Salve, Narayani Shastri, Meghana Naidu, etc, then stepped in to support the actress.

They have started trending #IgnoreNoMore on social media and have been replying to those sending lewd remarks. In a day and age where trolling and posting anything without thinking has become a phenomenon, most actors delete and block users who post inappropriately, the question arises, when will it stop?

Is it okay to write anything on a celebrity's post and would we make such remarks in public in real life as well? Shveta's comments are bang on as one of the trolls even came back and apologised! It's good to see women standing up for each other in our industry and indeed #WomenPullEachotherUp.

