Ihana Dhillon: An actor shouldn't have any limitations

Actress Ihana Dhillon, who made her Bollywood debut with Hate story 4, says that an actor shouldn't have any kind of limitation when it comes to working in films.

Ihana was interacting with the media on Monday where she spoke about the kind of roles she wants to portray in films.

"I think as an actor, we shouldn't have any limitations. I want to explore each and every kind of role but I would like to work in movies which are based on history.

"In future, if I get an opportunity to play a real character then I will be more than happy but apart from that I don't have specific preference because as an actor I feel we shouldn't restrict our self when it comes to working in different genres and languages. I want to explore everything," she said. Being a fan of historical films, Ihana expressed her wish to work with film maker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"I want to work with everyone but I really want to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As I said earlier I would love to be part of historical films and he is known for making that kind of successful movies. When it comes to actors, I would like to work with every actor of Hindi film industry," Ihana told the media.

Talking about her upcoming projects, Ihana says that after the release of Hate Story 4, she was busy shooting for her Punjabi films.

"I just completed shooting one of my Punjabi films titled Gulam and after that, I will start shooting for another Punjabi film. I will also start shooting for my Hindi film which will be announced very soon," she said.

Ihana will also be the narrator in Arjun Rampal's upcoming film Nastika.

