Ihana Dhillon: I never follow any fashion trends

ctress Ihana Dhillon, who made debut in Hindi films with "Hate Story 4", says she never follows any fashion trends.

Ihana, who walked the ramp at a fashion gala here, was asked about her style statement.

She said: "I don't believe in having a style statement. I think you should always wear whatever suits your body. I never follow fashion trends or any specific style.

"I think you should wear whatever suits your body and not follow any fashion trends because whatever will suit to your body will become your fashion statement."

Ihana hails from Punjab and she has worked in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries.

On the difference, she said: "I don't see much difference in Punjabi films and Bollywood. I am from Punjab, I have done quite a few Punjabi films, and the industry is growing really fast.

"So budgets are almost same right now, and even Bollywood actors are going towards Punjabi films. I think Punjabi cinema is working on content and even the audience is getting smarter these days."

Her upcoming films include "Nastik" and two Punjabi movies.

"I am starting a new project which I will announce very soon," she said.

In Arjun Rampal's "Nastik", Ihana plays a narrator.

