Ihana Dhillon takes hip hop and jazz dance classes for Nastik

Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon loves learning new skills. Here's what she's up to now

Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon has been spending long hours at dance classes. She is learning hip-hop and jazz for her next film, Nastik, which stars Arjun Rampal. "I like learning new things. Though hip-hop and jazz are tough, I am enjoying the classes," says Dhillon.

