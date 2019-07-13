Ihana Dhillon to judge Mr Punjab 2019

regional-cinema

Ihana Dhillon

Hate Story 4 actor Ihana Dhillon is all set to judge the latest outing of the talent hunt show, Mr Punjab 2019. It is considered as one of the biggest pageants in the state. The show has made the careers of many celebrities, including MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss 9 winner Prince Narula.

Dhillon says, "Mr Punjab has launched several talented artists. It offers an opportunity to make a grand career in the entertainment industry. Many young Punjabi boys have started their career in the entertainment industry with the show. I’m grateful to be a part of the show and I’m looking forward to it."

Auditions will be held in cities like Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar. Participants need to be in the age category of 18 to 25 years. Dhillon, who combines Bollywood with Punjabi films was seen in Daddy Cool Munde Fool (2013) and Blackia (2019).

