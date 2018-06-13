IIFA 2018: Rekha to perform on stage after 20 years

When asked about the songs she will be dancing to, Rekha replied saying that its a mystery and the audience have to wait for it

Rekha

Veteran star Rekha is all set to perform on stage after 20 years at the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) event. At the press conference of IIFA in Mumbai last night, actor Varun Dhawan made the announcement and said it will be the "highlight" of the ceremony.

"For me, it is going to be such a big highlight to see her (Rekha) perform live. I know a little bit of her act and to see that live is going to be a huge thing", Varun Dhawan said as he invited on stage. Asked which songs she would be performing on, the veteran actor said, "I have a second name- mystery. If I tell you now, then what's the point?"

Apart from Rekha's special act, IIFA will witness performances by several Bollywood stars including Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur. The main ceremony will be hosted by Karan Johar and Riteish Deshmukh.

The celebrations will kickstart with IIFA Rocks and will have a special medley by music director Pritam along with Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Shalmali Kholgade, Antara Mitra, Nakash Aziz and Nikitha. Actors Vaani Kapoor and Nushrat Bharucha will also perform at the event.

IIFA Rocks will be hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana. The 19th edition of NEXA IIFA awards will be held at Siam Niramit Theatre, Bangkok, from June 22 to 24.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from PTI