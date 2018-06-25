IIFA 2018 winners: Sridevi and Irrfan Khan awarded as Best Actors

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards was held on Sunday. Here is a complete list of winners

The late Sridevi, Irrfan Khan

The 19th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) was held in Bangkok on Sunday, June 24. The audiences were thrilled to see some amazing dance performances by Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Iulia Vantur. However, it was the evergreen actress Rekha's performance that left everyone mesmerised.

Talking of who won what, it was Sridevi, who was posthumously awarded as the Best Actress for the portrayal of a vengeful mother in the Hindi film Mom. Irrfan Khan was bestowed with Best Actor award for his role as a Delhi-based businessman in the movie Hindi Medium.

Here is a complete list of other winners at the IIFA Awards 2018:

Best Picture – Tumhari Sulu

Best Direction – Saket Chaudhary (Hindi Medium)

Best Supporting Actor – Female – Meher Vij (Secret Superstar)

Best Supporting Actor – Male – Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Mom)

Best Story – Amit V Masurkar (Newton)

Best Debut Director – Konkona Sen Sharma (A death in the Gunj)

Best Music Direction – Amaal Mallik, Tanishk Bagchi & Akhil Sachdeva (Badrinath Ki Dulhania)

Best Playback Singer Female – Meghna Mishra (Main Kaun Hoon – Secret Superstar)

Best Playback Singer Male – Arijit Singh (Hawayein – Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Best Lyrics – Manoj Muntashir (Mere Rashke Qamar – Baadshaho)

Style Icon Award – Kriti Sanon

Next IIFA give away winner – Arjun Kapoor

Before the grand night of the IIFA 2018 award ceremony, there were few celebrities who performed at the IIFA Rocks 2018. This event was hosted by Ayushmann Khurrana with Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Kapoor in between, who left the audience in splits with his adorably crazy antics.

