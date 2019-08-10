IIFA awards to be held in Mumbai in September

bollywood

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India next month

Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana hosting the IIFA ROCKS event in 2018. Image sourced from mid-day archives

The 20th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be hosted for the first time in India next month. Wizcraft International, the organising company, said in a media release that the event will be hosted in Mumbai in September this year. However, the exact dates are yet to be announced.

"Wizcraft had set themselves the mission of putting Indian Cinema on a global platform by celebrating and recognizing the talent within our film industry with this annual global ceremony and we are delighted to celebrate the homecoming edition in Mumbai the birthplace of Indian cinema," Andre Timmins, the co-founder-director- Wizcraft International, said in the statement.

The IIFA Awards started in London in 2000 and over 20 years it has travelled through 12 countries.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates