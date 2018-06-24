IIFA Rocks 2018: Kartik Aaryan to perform on Salman Khan's songs

Kartik Aaryan, who had suffered a ligament tear in April had reportedly backed off from performing at IIFA. However, the young turk is now all set to entertain everyone at IIFA

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan, who is enjoying the time of his life is all set to perform on Salman Khan's songs at IIFA 2018. It's the Sony Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's first live performance and he is feeling the jitters already! The actor won everyone's hearts as a host at IIFA Rocks and now he is ready to set the stage on fire with his moves and that too to Salman Khan's steps.

Kartik Aaryan is the latest addition to the list of performers at the IIFA and he is going to perform to some of his chartbuster songs from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and also to Salman Khan's foot-tapping number - Swag Se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai. The actor, who is still nursing his wounds and is also busy rehearsing for his host act is really putting in a lot of hard work to give his best to his performance. It will be quite a treat for his fans to watch him perform live for sure. Kartik had suffered a ligament tear in April.

Last night the actor was a riot on stage as a host. Everyone who loves his comic timing in reel life was completely smitten by his gigs in real life too. People couldn't stop laughing and Kartik left everyone in splits with his wit. Giving him company was Ayushmann Khurrana and his bromance with the actor was much talked about too.

The award ceremony is packed with a bunch of performances by some young actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and Kartik Aaryan. Now let's see what this young brigade has to offer.

