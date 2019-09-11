IIFA Rocks: Jassie Gill to perform with B Praak at the event

International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 is marking its 20th year and the organisation is supremely happy as its happening in its hometown, Mumbai. This is the first time in 20 years that the prestigious film awards celebration is taking place in the city of glamour.

The list of nominations for IIFA 2019 is already out, and the pairing of Ali Fazal with Radhika Apte as hosts for IIFA Rocks is sure to take the stage and surrounding lively! Talented singer-actor Jassie Gill will be performing at this coveted event. He has been on quite a musical roll off late.

The Punjabi actor-singer will be performing at the coveted IIFA Rocks along with B Praak. The 20th edition IIFA Rocks is touted to be a musical night with a lineup of performances by renowned names of the Bollywood music fraternity. Gill will be bringing the desi flavour of Punjab and fusion to the musical night. With the music of Punjab coming to Bollywood big time, Jassie is one vocal and performing artist to watch out for. The multi-talented entertainer has given music buffs record-breaking songs with Nikle Currant and Surma Kaala, which went on to garner millions of views on YouTube this year. Expectedly, there's much anticipation around his performance, although what remains to seen or rather heard, are the songs that he will be performing for the night.

Talking about it Jassie Gill says, "I am very excited to perform at IIFA Rocks. I have tailored the songs according to the requests that I have got from listeners. It's going to be fun to sing along with such talented artists. I can't wait."

Riding high on the success of his recent chartbusters, Jassie awaits the release of his upcoming sports comedy, Panga, helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari.

IIFA Rocks 2019 will be held on September 18, 2019.

