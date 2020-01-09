IIMC alumni, staff, pen open letter to Prime Narendra Minister Modi; stand in solidarity with JNU

Considering it their "responsibility to express solidarity with the students and faculty of JNU who were terrorised on the night of January 5," 11 alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), along with the support of the institute's Regional Director and Assistant Professor, have penned an open letter to Prime Minister Modi, putting forth their views and stand on the matter.

In their letter, the signatories have stated that it is their "ethical and moral responsibility to do so because this is an assault not against mere individuals, but against the basic fabric of law and liberty that our country promises to all its citizens." Talking about a pattern emerging in the past few months, they have stated that the young students "who should have been applauded for their progressive mindset… are being met with petty vindictiveness by those they criticize," and that the government, instead of having dialogue with them, the state machinery seems focussed upon branding the students as 'anti-nationals," "urban-Naxals" and "tukde-tukde gang," all of which "serve as a distraction from the government's own shortcomings."

Taking a jibe at the media, the strongly-worded letter further read: "We also consider it our duty as people associated closely with journalism to admit that we are ashamed of the way a section of Indian news-media has led the fray in hate-mongering and in casting patriotic students as enemies of the state. At best this section of media can be called inept and at more honest, complicit."

The letter further cautioned: "Finally, it is important to point out that the powers-that-be would do well to remember that the current as well as future students of institutes and universities all over the country, like IIMC, who are witnessing the brutal assault and persecution of students from JNU, Jamia, AMU, etc. will be tomorrow’s journalists, newspersons, civil servants, engineers, entertainers, etc. It does not look wise to alienate the future of this country for some misguided notions of addressing grievances from the distant past, imaginary or otherwise."

