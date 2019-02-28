IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri: Nation-building as important as global recognition

national

Newly-appointed IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri talks about the institute's aim to go global, not just focus on ratings, and continue to evolve

IIT-B director Subhasis Chaudhuri

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) is all set to welcome its new director Subhasis Chaudhuri, currently a professor at the electrical engineering department of IITB and a researcher in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Chaudhuri, who replaces Devang Khakhar, will take charge from April 15 for a period of five years. Excerpts from a conversation with Prof Chaudhuri



What is your vision for the institute?

IIT-B has support from various stakeholders in India and we now need to aim for international level recognition at par with any other renowned institution. This, along with ensuring the quality of teaching continues to remain at the same high standards and increasing research activities, with international collaborations. The key focus would be instilling among all the theme of excellence.



In international educational institutions rating scales, IIT lags behind because of fewer international students.

IITs have opened gates for international students. In a lot of countries, there are more colleges and less number of students, which is why they invite students from all over the world. In India, we already have so many aspirants. We should focus on our goals and in the process, if we get good ratings, that is great. Our main priority is to enable our students to take the nation further.



What is your opinion about the quota for the economically-weaker section?

IIT-B is a government-funded institute, so whatever the central leadership decides, we must make sure that we go along with it. Personally, I feel that in a society as diverse as ours, we need to have inclusive growth and ensure that all sections of society prosper together.



Are there any infrastructural plans in the pipeline?

Infrastructure development is a continuing process. We have proposed state-of-the-art laboratories in some departments. Also, we require more hostels for the increasing number of students as also accommodation for the additional faculty members.

