IIT-B Food Poisoning: Same contractor to continue at canteen

The students of Hostel 10 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) are disappointed as the contractor, who served food at the mess where 25 girls suffered food poisoning on March 9, is set to return when the canteen reopens this week.

The Insight - student media body of the institute - published an article on its website on Sunday expressing students' disappointment over the continuation of the contractor.

The article states, "Students, as well as the Council Members, have had some reservations about continuing with the same vendor as this isn't the first time that regulations have been violated. A detailed monthly report prepared by the Hostel 10 Council revealed numerous counts along with proof where the students found worms, nails and plastic in their meals."

"After the institute closed down a few eateries on campus recently for reasons of lack of hygiene, students had more hope from the administration regarding their hostel food, too," said a student of Hostel 10. The student added that they had hoped for bigger changes as the institute took too long to reopen the mess. "But as they know the same contractor is to continue, several are expressing disappointment," the student said.

The IIT-B spokesperson said, "This week we will get reports of the food samples that were sent for testing. Based on those recommendations, action will be taken. However, the said contract is anyway going to expire as this semester ends. So at the time of renewal, everything will be reviewed."

