IIT-B remembers Manohar Parrikar as an inspiring man

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who passed away battling a pancreatic ailment, in Panaji, on Monday. Pic/PTI

All at the Indian Institute of Technology – Bombay (IIT-B) remembers late Manohar Parrikar as a simple man, who had immense potential and a vision for the nation. As the Acting Director of the Institute, A K Suresh, opened the condolence meet for its distinguished alumnus at the P C Saxena Auditorium, several others spoke about their most respected IITian - Parrikar - who was the first from the institute to become an MLA.

Sharing his fondest memories of Parrikar, 71-year-old Budram Barai, who was the guard at Hostel 4, where the late Goa CM lived as a student of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, said, "We used to call him Mannu. He was everybody's favourite. He was very simple and down to earth."

Sharing his experience of meeting Parrikar for the first time, Entrepreneur Bhadresh Padia, an IITB alumni himself, said, "I had met Parrikar in one of the alumni meets, when he had already become the Goa CM. He mingled with everyone without having an air about it. He sat next to me and introduced himself by shaking my hand. That is the gesture of a man with a great personality. He was so inspiring."

