IIT-B soars, Mumbai University tanks further in world rankings

This time, it has dropped its rank even further and features in those beyond 800

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-B) has made it up several ranks once again on the annual QS World University Rankings. The premier institute went from rank 179 last year to 162 this year. It ranks first in India.

Since 2014, IIT-B has moved up 71 places in the rankings. The results were declared on Wednesday. IIT-B, which has an overall score of 48.2/100 has the highest rating in employer reputation at 72.9, followed by 54.1 in faculty support and 52.5 in academic reputation.

While the institute has done well in some aspects, it lags in international faculty and students. Prof. Devang Khakhar, IIT-B director, said, "The increase in the rank is a reflection of continuous improvement in all spheres of our activity." Mumbai University on the other hand continues to remain out of even the first 200 ranks of the list. This time, it has dropped its rank even further and features in those beyond 800.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates