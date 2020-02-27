IIT-Bombay, TISS take on Delhi violence in a peaceful manner

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) organised a peace march while the students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) extended an appeal to the citizens on Wednesday against the communal violence that erupted in north east Delhi.

While the students of IIT-B held a peaceful gathering — Justice - A students' collective, inside their campus on Wednesday evening, TISS Students' Union (SU) issued a statement urging all well-meaning citizens to not fall into the trap of communalisation. Around 200 participants showed up for the gathering arranged by IIT-Bombay. Everybody gathered at the School of Management (SOM) around 6 pm from where they walked till the main gate, where several discussions were held.

"The participation was really great, not only from students but also faculty members and other residents on campus. It was a completely peaceful gathering where participants held placards while standing and marching for peace. At the main gate, several discussions were held as members started putting forward their thoughts on what is happening in Delhi, as well as the current situation of the country at the backdrop of the CAA and NRC regulations. One of the major discussions also included talking about history while comparing yesterday's event to the 1992 or 2002 riots," a member from the students' group — IIT-Bombay for Justice said.



IIT-Bombay students display placards during their peace march on Wednesday

The group is further planning to continue the initiative by holding a one-hour gathering every day inside the campus where discussions, as well as speeches, will be organised.

"The plan is to continue holding such sessions in order to create awareness with a hope to encourage non-violence, especially considering what is happening in India," added the member.

Students at TISS, on the other hand, have issued a statement talking about the violence in Delhi. The TISS Students' Union (SU) officially issued a letter on Wednesday, stating, "The TISS Students' Union is alarmed by the unprecedented use of violence in Delhi and particularly the north east regions of the national capital. The ongoing protests against NRC-CAA-NPR in the country have been used by opportunistic Hindutva leaders to raise false sentiments. We want to reaffirm the need for all well-meaning citizens of the country to stand against the radical communication of our republic. TISS SU appeals to all well-meaning citizens to not fall into the trap of communalisation by the Brahmanical Hindu right and maintain unity against this fascist regime. The peaceful protests must go on, and we call upon all concerned people, civil societies and students to not give in to the violently growing polarisation used by the Hindutva protesters."

200

Total no. of participants in the IIT-Bombay event

