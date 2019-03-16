IIT bridge audit report delayed or is it with Central Railway?

national

While top officials say they are yet to receive a detailed report, CR spokesperson says they already have the necessary documents, based on which action has been initiated

A general view shows a part of the partially collapsed foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai, Thursday, March 14, 2019. The bridge connected the bustling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station with the Azad Maidan Police Station. Pic/PTI

It seems the Central Railway (CR) authorities are yet to decide whether there has been a delay in receiving a detailed report of the bridge audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay or whether its already with them. While top officials are of the opinion that the delay happened due to some monetary issues, the CR spokesperson says they have received the necessary report.

According to sources, IIT-B had conducted the audit last year following the Gokhale Road bridge collapse. The CR officials said that bridges across the city had been successfully audited and a summary of it had been handed over to the Railways. They further said that action had been initiated in the matter and some of the bridges - Patri Pul at Kalyan, Sewri foot-overbridge and the one at Lower Parel - have been demolished. However, they mentioned that the detailed assessment report of each bridge was yet to be handed over to the Railways due to some payment issues, which has now been sorted.

On the contrary, the CR spokesperson said that they have the necessary reports and action had also been initiated. He also said follow-up action suggested for a few structures was also being taken in a phased manner.

Explaining the method in which bridges are being inspected, CR officials said it was a two-tier process. While an internal team of railway officials conducted the checks at night, the second round was done by a group of IIT, MCGM and railway officials.

