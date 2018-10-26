IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

national

An IIT-Kharagpur student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging inside his room, police said on Friday

Representational image

An IIT-Kharagpur student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging inside his room, police said on Friday. "Gangireddy Hanimi Reddy, the second-year M.Tech student, was found hanging on Wednesday night. Initial probe suggests suicide but only the autopsy report can reveal how he actually died," a senior police official of West Midnapore district said.

According to the police, the security guards at the institute were informed by the students that Reddy's room was locked for a long time. "The family members are not ready to accept that Reddy had committed suicide and they demanded a detailed probe," the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever