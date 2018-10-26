Search

IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room

Oct 26, 2018, 17:07 IST | IANS

An IIT-Kharagpur student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging inside his room, police said on Friday

Representational image

An IIT-Kharagpur student, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging inside his room, police said on Friday. "Gangireddy Hanimi Reddy, the second-year M.Tech student, was found hanging on Wednesday night. Initial probe suggests suicide but only the autopsy report can reveal how he actually died," a senior police official of West Midnapore district said.

According to the police, the security guards at the institute were informed by the students that Reddy's room was locked for a long time. "The family members are not ready to accept that Reddy had committed suicide and they demanded a detailed probe," the official added.

