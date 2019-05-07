IIT Madras asks students, What should MS Dhoni do if he wins toss in Qualifier 1 vs MI?

Updated: May 07, 2019, 19:55 IST | mid-day online desk

The question was part of their End Semester exam of Material and Energy Balances

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) stunned their students on Monday when a question regarding qualifier match- which will be held in Chepauk ground in Chennai for the IPL- appeared in their exam. The question was part of their End Semester exam of Material and Energy Balances.

Much to the surprise of the student, IIT decided to add a bit of fun to their end semester exam. The exam was held on Monday and the students were asked a hypothetical question about how to make a judgment of the pitch and the outfield considering the dew factor.

The question read, “Dew can play a major role in day-night matches. Excessive dew in the outfield makes the ball wet. For spinners, the challenge is to grip the wet ball and get it to impart spin. For fast bowlers, it is difficult to hit the desired length. Hence, this can put the fielding team at a disadvantage. During IPL 2019, Chennai Super Kings are likely to play a qualifier at Chepauk Stadium on May 7. As per the weather forecast on May 7, the relative humidity in Chennai is expected to be 70 per cent. The temperature at the start of the game is expected to be 39 degrees. At the beginning of the second innings, the temperature is expected to drop to 27 degrees. Based on this info, if Dhoni wins the toss would you recommend batting or fielding first. Justify your answer.”

The question was set by the Bio-Technology faculty Professor Vignesh Muthuvijayan and the International Cricket Council's official Twitter handle shared the picture of the question along with the caption saying, "Shout out to Professor Vignesh at @iitmadras for making exams relevant to important, real-life issues! Can anyone help @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL make a decision before the toss tomorrow? (and show your workings)"

The tweet further added, “Can anyone help @msdhoni and @ChennaiIPL make a decision…”

To which this is what netizens replied

