IIT Mumbai sets all-time high record for the number of students being placed during Phase-I

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay completed Phase I of the placements this season. Even as there have been talks around slow-down in the market adversely affecting the placement season at the premier technology institute, with 1172 selections so far (including Pre-Placement Offers) from 265 companies this is an all-time high record for the number of students being placed during Phase-I of Placements at IIT Bombay. (see table below)

The highest domestic CTC package has been Rs 62.28 lakh/annum and the highest international CTC has been 1.64 lakh dollars/annum. The research and development sector, however, has come out as a winner this season with highest average compensation offered to students with Rs 27.42 lakh/annum. In the comparison of average CTC amounts, this was followed by Engineering and Technology with Rs 21.24 lakh/annum and IT/Software industry with Rs 21 lakh/annum. In this scale of average compensations offered, Analytics is at Rs 16.92 lakh/annum and Consulting at Rs 14.44 lakh/annum.

According to the information provided by the Public Relations Office at the IIT Bombay, the highest number of offers was rolled out by the Engineering & Technology sector, ascertaining the technical proficiency of IIT Bombay students. "Additional efforts of the Placement office to expand the global outreach and invite more foreign organizations has paid good results. A total of 156 international offers were received from different countries like USA, Japan, UAE, Singapore, Netherlands, Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea, showing 75 per cent of the increase in the international offers compared to previous years' records," stated the placement report shared by the institute.

It further read, "The Placement Office also focused on connecting with growing start-ups and industry with diverse roles to tackle the market slowdown. These roles received a positive response from students highlighting the inclination of students to work in an entrepreneurial space and dynamic environment."

A comparison of offers received and accepted over the last three years:

