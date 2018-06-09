IIT-Delhi alumni commits suicide on campus

No suicide note was found on him, police said

A 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of a building on the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi campus in southwest Delhi today, the police said.

Police said that the man was an IIT-Delhi alumni and had been suffering depression from the past five years. He had left his house telling his mother that he was going to meet someone at IIT-Delhi this morning. No suicide note was found on him, police said.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Anshum Gupta, who passed out of the institute in 2010. He jumped from the seventh floor of the Industrial Research and Development building. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Following the incident, police informed the family members of the deceased. Initial investigation has revealed that Gupta was undergoing treatment for depression from the past five years and was unhappy with his professional life and kept changing his jobs frequently, the police added.

Police said the family stated that he had started working with a technology giant in the United States from 2012-15 after which he quit and returned home.

Gupta also worked in Noida for a while and quit the job a few months ago, they added. Gupta was unemployed.

