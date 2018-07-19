IITs to jointly scout for faculty, says Prakash Javadekar

Rolling advertisement are without a deadline and applications are screened as they come

The IITs have been asked to collectively bargain for faculty hiring from Indians abroad to abridge the teachers' shortage, Parliament was told on Thursday.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha on what the government is doing to overcome shortage of faculty, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javedekar said that his ministry has asked the IITs to issue rolling advertisements and scout for best faculty from world over.

"... our students are best students in the world and real problem is the faculty crunch... Therefore what we have decided and taken action is... all IITs and central Institutes, we have asked that we should scout all over the world for good faculties, with rolling advertisements, continuous invitations for those people who want to come into teaching profession.. they should be encouraged.

"Now there'll be IIT Council meeting next month. So what we are doing is, all IITs will jointly go for a common bargaining through a collective effort, and bring good faculty from among NRIs, OCIs... We will give them freedom, freedom to do consultancy also, service of variable pay," Javadekar said.

Javedkar was replying to a question from Congress member Jairam Ramesh who pointed out 40 per cent faculty shortage in IIT Delhi, and 38 per cent in IIT Bombay.

