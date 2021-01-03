IKEA store in Navi Mumbai has COVID in-store time limit

The first thought as we drove closer to the newly-opened IKEA store in Navi Mumbai, spread across 5,30,000 square feet, was whether it was one of the largest we had seen. The excitement was short-lived, however, since we were denied entry into the facility despite holding a pre-booked slot. Many phone calls and explanations later, we were allowed to enter, albeit for a 30-minute only visit, which is neither enough to see this large store nor worth a two-hour drive from South Mumbai.

The experience inside, however, was a pleasant one. The attention to detail synonymous with the brand was intact: sprawling parking lots, 7,000 well-designed, functional and affordable home furnishing products. The store is spread across two floors—the lower housing products and furniture organised according to sections in a home, and the upper floor of themed rooms for inspiration, a planning hub, and their largest kids area globally—Småland. But, what caught our eye was the 1,000-seater restaurant offering a menu of Indian and Swedish meals at affordable prices.

While you will be tempted to browse through isle-after-isle of products in the warehouse below, we’d recommend going through the rooms styled in the floor above. That’s 50 sets of rooms, six homes and 10 vignette spaces to echo life and design in a quintessential Indian home. The most impressive takeaway was the numerous solutions on display for small spaces, with storage and organisation. If you are not quite sure where to start, head to the planning hub which promises the perfect design for a home renovation from scratch. However, if you are buying larger furniture that needs to be assembled at home, have a look at their FIXA range of tools, first, to see the additional screws and drivers you’ll need for the entire set up.

JONAXEL frame with mesh baskets

Children, while diminutive in size, come with a heap of toys and belongings that need ample storage. And, if you want to create more independent thinking and discipline at an early age—these mesh baskets fitted like drawers stand at the perfect height for children to grab and store their things without the help of an adult.

Price: Rs 2,400

GRILLA grill pan

This well-sized non-stick grill pan is the best example of a utilitarian, thoughtfully-designed IKEA product. Besides a cooking utensil for the perfect toast or charring vegetable and meats, it’s also easy to store with a handle that flips into the pan’s body once you’re done using it.

Price: Rs 999

VIMLE chaise lounge

Perfect to lounge on, but also for clever storage under. The empty space across the entire length of the sofa can be used to store extra cushions, a throw and other linen.

Price: Rs 37,200

HEMNES shoe cabinet

This shoe cabinet (available in sizes) not only serves as a concealing piece of furniture that clears the entryway, but also doubles as a mantle piece to place a mirror, flowers or candles.

Price: Rs 7,990 onwards

LAUTERS floor lamp

This minimally designed floor light can be adjusted at various heights. Place it closer while reading a book or use for mood lighting.

Price: Rs 5,990

What: IKEA

Where: Plot 15, 15 A, 15 B, 15 C, Turbhe and Pawana TTC Industrial area, Thane-Belapur Road, Navi Mumbai

When: 11 am to 7 pm

