Ikyawann proved to be stepping stone for Prachi Tehlan

Prachi Tehlan is now working in a Malayalam film opposite superstar Mammootty in Sajeev Pillai directorial Mamankam



Picture courtesy/Prachi Tehlan Instagram account

Actress Prachi Tehlan says that the show "Ikyawann" has been a stepping stone for her and has helped her to explore her potential. The Star Plus show is set to go off air soon. "No words can define my journey as Susheel. Besides being a great learning experience, the show proved to be a stepping stone for me. It has helped me to explore my potentials and polish my skills," Prachi said in a statement.

"I met some of the most wonderful people on the set of this show. It was amazing how we created a bond within no time. Trust me, I am taking a box full of memories. I will surely cherish these precious moments throughout my life," she added. Prachi is now working in a Malayalam film opposite superstar Mammootty in Sajeev Pillai directorial Mamankam.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever