Ileana D'Cruz calls herself 'derpy dork head' in this latest Instagram post

Ileana D'Cruz has posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and also given herself a funny title. Ileana shared the picture on Instagram, where she is seen wearing a pristine white dress and a veil. The actress is seen sitting with friends. "Always the derpy dork head in the picture," she wrote, tagging the picture with #majorthrowback.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer Pagalpanti, directed by Anees Bazmee.

She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, The Big Bull. The film is touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film will release on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati. It's bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and also stars Abhishek Bachchan. The Big Bull was originally supposed to release in cinemas on October 25 this year but due to the Coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown, it's now arriving on Disney Plus Hotstar soon.

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance.

On the personal front, Ileana D'Cruz was said to be in a relationship with a photographer Andrew Kneebone. But last year in August, the duo called off their relationship. Ileana D'cruz and Andrew Kneebone also unfollowed each other on Instagram. It's not only about unfollowing but the two deleted their pictures from the respective Instagram accounts as well. Andrew and Ileana celebrated many festivals together, and their affection towards each other was evident enough on social media.

Earlier, during one of the interviews with mid-day during Baadshaaho promotions, Ileana had spoken about Andrew. She had said, "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved."

The actress has always been tight-lipped about her personal life.

