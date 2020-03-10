Ileana D'Cruz claims she doesn't sit like a lady and this picture is proof

Actress Ileana D'Cruz has declared that she does not sit like a lady. Ileana took to Instagram to share a photo of herself where she is seen sitting in a car in a quirky manner. She can be seen sitting in a relaxed manner with her tongue wagging out.

"Them: sit like a lady. Me: (funny emoji)," Ileana captioned. Ileana generally keeps Instagram on fire with her hot bikini pictures. While fans love her bikini photos, her photo in Indian attire was a refreshing change and they welcomed it.

View this post on Instagram Them: sit like a lady. Me: ðÂÂÂðÂÂ»‍âÂÂï¸Â A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onMar 8, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

On the work front, Ileana will next be seen alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Ajay Devgn's production "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scams of 1992. "The Big Bull" is slated to hit theatres on October 23.

