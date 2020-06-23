Ileana D'Cruz finally steps out, enjoys the sun on her skin again!

Ileana D'Cruz has one of the most interesting Instagram accounts in the Hindi film industry. Her posts and pictures are a combination of fun, frolic, but also some inspirational quotes. She not only keeps sharing candid pictures and videos from her daily life and frequent vacations but also talks about the days when she's low and also imparts life lessons.

Her latest post is yet again a candid one. She took to her Instagram account and shared a short video where she could be seen enjoying the sunlight finally falling on her skin. And that's precisely what her caption was. Have a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Oh to enjoy the sun on my skin again âï¸ A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onJun 22, 2020 at 10:55pm PDT

A user after watching the video commented, "Best Girl." (sic) This was followed by a heart. Another user wrote- "Beautiful," with multiple fire emojis. The actress, in her acting career, has successfully dabbled with the South Indian and the Hindi film industry. She made her Bollywood with Barfi in 2012 and became one of the most promising stars to watch out for.

She then went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Happy Ending, Rustom, Baadshaho, Raid, and more recently, Pagalpanti. She's now gearing up for The Big Bull with Abhishek Bachchan. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on October 23 this year. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

