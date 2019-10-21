Ileana D'Cruz: If not an actor, I would've been a singer
Ileana D'Cruz recently spoke about how acting happened accidentally and her plan was to be a singer
Actress Ileana D'Cruz says choosing acting as a career was by accident, adding that she wanted to explore singing as a profession. The actress opened up about her career decisions in an episode of The Love Laugh Live Show, aired on Romedy Now.
When host Shibani Dandekar asked her about her journey from modelling to Bollywood, Ileana said, "Choosing acting as a career was by accident." Asked if not an actor, what would be her second option as a career, Ileana confessed, "If not acting, the plan B would be singing. I would have been a singer."
Having started her career with the Telugu film Devadasu, Ileana also did Tamil movies and forayed into Bollywood with Barfi!. Her roles in subsequent movies like Rustom, Main Tera Hero, Mubarakan, Baadshaho, and Raid gave her a further push in the Hindi cinema.
On being asked on the three co-actors she has loved working with, Ileana said, "I share a very close bond with Nargis Fakhri and we're very good friends. Apart from Nargis, I connected well with Arshad Warsi and Varun Dhawan."
Asked about using Instagram filters and photoshop images, she said, "I don't like to photoshop and filter my images as we have to be true to ourselves and not be a person who we can't recognise after being filtered."
Ileana also revealed that she has never received flowers from the men she has dated."I love flowers and the men don't know about it and haven't gifted me any yet. The only time I have got flowers was from my father," she said.
On the work front, she's all set to star in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti, releasing on November 22, 2019.
-
Born on November 1, 1986, Ileana D'Cruz was born in Mumbai into a Goan family. She was 10 when Ileana's family shifted to Goa. Ileana, who is well-known for her roles in Telugu and Tamil films, started out as a model and various television and print ads.
-
Ileana D'Cruz was 20 when she started off her career in the film industry. She made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Devadasu and Tamil debut with Devadasu in 2006.
In picture: A still from the 2012 movie Barfi.
-
Ileana D'Cruz went on to appear in commercially successful ventures Pokiri (2006), Jalsa (2008) and Kick (2009), establishing herself as one of Telugu cinema's leading actresses.
In picture: A throwback picture from Ileana D'Cruz's childhood days.
-
Ileana D'Cruz worked in more than 15 films in her six-year-long career in the South, before making a debut in the Hindi film industry with the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi (2012).
-
"I keep joking, I was the Akshay Kumar of South, I used to do four films a year," Ileana D'Cruz had once said in an interview.
-
Talking about her Bollywood journey, Ileana D'Cruz appeared in films such as Phata Poster Nikla Hero (2013), Happy Ending (2014), Main Tera Hero (2014), Rustom (2016), Baadshaho (2017), Mubarakan (2017) and Raid (2018).
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for rings. She is said to have a collection of over 300 pieces, mostly in silver, picked up during her sojourns to different parts of the world.
In picture: Ileana with her Happy Ending co-star Saif Ali Khan's wife actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.
-
Ileana D'Cruz has a fetish for shoes too! "I am an absolute shoe person. If I had it my way, I would have an entire room of shelves of shoes everywhere," Ileana told IANS.
-
Do you know the pretty actress had to struggle to accept her "unusual" body type and even dealt with issues for a very long time?
-
"There was a point when I was super skinny. And I have had body issues for very long. I was at my lightest weight and even then I felt 'Oh my God I am so fat.' I am not too open about my body type. I have an unusual body type. I've reached a phase now where I am like, 'you know what, I am not super happy with the way I look, but I am ready to work at it. I am not going to obsess over it'," Ileana D'Cruz told PTI.
-
In 2018, Ileana D'Cruz became 'most sensational celebrity' on the internet, replacing Kapil Sharma.
-
According to McAfee Most Sensational Celebrity survey, Ileana D'Cruz's name had been used by hackers to lure netizens to visit malicious websites. Ileana's name was followed by actors Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Preity Zinta, Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Rishi Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Govinda in the list.
-
On the work front, Ileana D'Cruz, last seen in the 2018 Telugu film Amar Akbar Anthony, will be featured in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. The film stars Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla too.
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Rustom co-star Akshay Kumar.
-
Here's wishing all the very best to Ileana D'Cruz for her future projects!
In picture: Ileana D'Cruz with her Mubarakan gang - director Anees Bazmee, Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Athiya Shetty.
