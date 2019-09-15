Ileana D'cruz is shattered but happy after Pagalpanti dance rehearsals

Ileana D'cruz, who was last seen in the Bollywood film, Raid, is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming film, Pagalpanti. The actress is leaving no stone unturned for the film, which can be seen through her Instagram stories. Ileana has given a glimpse into her dance training sessions and how exhausted she gets after dance rehearsals.

The first photo shared by Ileana D'cruz is a boomerang video of a group of girls standing in a queue and doing the wave dance. Later, she shared another picture, where she is seen lying on the floor of the dance studio. What caught our attention was Ileana's caption on this picture. It read: "My body after rehearsals - Shattered but happy [sic]".

In recent times, her Instagram feed is all about self-love and not holding on to things, which describes her current state of mind. The Baadshaaho actress also indulged in a question and answer session with her followers post the rumoured breakup with photographer Andrew Kneebone. A question posed at her was: How do you start loving yourself again? To which, she gave a beautiful answer: "Start by forgiving yourself, giving yourself time to heal... Just stop being hard on yourself... accept your faults and your strengths... your imperfections make you perfect... accept it all [sic]"

Was the answer a leaf from her own book?

After rumours about her relationship going kaput with Andrew started doing the rounds, Ileana shared many cryptic posts on Instagram. One of her stories spoke about how you may lose people and partners in life, but you must never lose yourself.

On the other hand, she is keeping herself involved with making public appearances, meeting people and dancing her heart out. Ileana D'cruz has become active on social media with her whereabouts, which was a rarity in the past.

Ileana and Andrew have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have deleted each other's pictures from their respective Instagram accounts.

