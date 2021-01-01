Ileana D'Cruz: It's been a funny year; I've had some crappy times as well

2020 was a rather tough and tumultuous year for the Hindi film industry. Some massively mounted and highly anticipated films had to be postponed, many had to settle for an OTT release, and on the personal forefront, many actors and filmmakers had to go through a lot of hate.

Ileana D'Cruz, sharing a post on her Instagram account, also reflected on 2020 and how she too had some crappy times as well. Sharing a boomerang selfie with fans, Cruz got a little inspirational and thanked everyone for being there for her.

That's not all, she also shared a post on her Instagram and talked what strength means to her. Have a look right here:

A few days back, Ileana D'Cruz revealed that she had been facing body shaming for quite some time. She said she even struggled with weight issues and has been troubled by incessant trolling as well. However, now she says that she is learning to acknowledge that her body is flawed and that it was okay.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, the Pagalpanti actress talked about how we are constantly trying to look at our body in a certain way. "If I look in the mirror and see that I am a bit lumpy, I should be okay with it as it is normal. It's okay to have a little bump, some scars too, as they add to your character, make you who you are. One needs to be forgiving towards oneself, understand that we were not meant to be perfectly sculpted statues. We are flawed and imperfect as that is what makes us who we are," she said.

She added, "Acceptance is something that I have been working on for some time now. That post reflected by state of mind then. I have been working out a lot at the time, keeping myself healthy, physically and mentally."

The actress also revealed that she was away from her family for more than eight months due to COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. She took a flight to the US to meet her family once the lockdown restrictions were lifted. Revealing how being away from her family affected her daily life, she said, "Normally, I'm a positive person, but with everything that had been happening, the moment I saw my family, I broke down. It was a huge relief spending time with them. I didn't want to come back."

