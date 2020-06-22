Ileana D'Cruz looks adorable in her childhood pictures as she wishes her father on Father's Day

Ileana D'Cruz surely knows how to post something on Instagram. Right from her breathtaking vacation pictures to her smoldering workout sessions, she has been slaying for long now. And now, she took to her Instagram account again to wish her father on the occasion of Father's Day on June 21!

She uploaded her unseen childhood pictures to wish her father and they were too adorable to be missed. Equally adorable was her caption for her dad. She thanked him for teaching her to be kind but also a strong and independent woman. Read the caption and have a look at her post right here:

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.

She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on October 23 this year. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

