Ileana D'cruz looks drop-dead gorgeous in these pictures

Ileana D'Cruz has thrown fans into a tizzy with the svelte pictures that she has been posting on Instagram lately. Among those who have been bowled over include her Main Tera Hero (2014) co-star, Varun Dhawan.

D'Cruz posted a snapshot where she poses seductively in a white swimsuit. She captioned it, "Waiting for the sun to come out (sic)." Rumour has it that she and Australian beau Andrew Kneebone have gone their separate ways.

Earlier, in an interview with mid-day during her film Baadshaaho's promotions, Ileana had spoken about Andrew. She had said, "It's not important for me (to tell the world if I'm married or not). I do tell the world about my equation in a way, and let the world a little bit into my life. But I like it that way because I hate the negativity that comes with it. I've learnt to live with it as it has been a little over 12 years for me in the industry now. But it's really not fair on the so many other people, the families involved."

Ileana's continuous presence in Mumbai over the past few days has fuelled speculation that she is on a signing spree. D'Cruz will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's comic caper, Pagalpanti. It is said that she is now keen to be more focussed on Bollywood instead of making those rare appearances in films.

