Ileana D'Cruz on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: There's so much I want to say
Ileana D'Cruz posted a long and heartbreaking note after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, said, 'Spent the day in a heavy emotional haze.'
On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and a lot of other Bollywood celebrities took to their social media accounts to express their sorrows.
Ileana D'Cruz penned a long and heartbreaking note that talked about how we as humans want to cry out hearts out at times. How we are flawed and how it's okay not to be okay. "All I ask from all of you is to please please please be kind," wrote Ileana in her post. She poured her heart out, have a look right here:
Spent the day in a heavy emotional haze... Bawled my eyes out for hours... I didn't even know Sushant personally but this hit so close to home it affected me so deeply... I can only send my deepest most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, loved ones...I cannot imagine the pain you're going through ♥ï¸ÂÂ There's so much I want to say...we're so misunderstood and I mean all of us as humans...we put on brave fronts when all we really want to do sometimes is to curl up and cry our hearts out.. We say we're fine when we're actually longing to scream out I'm drowning please help me... We smile and laugh and toss aside the pain that's eating us up on the inside... And then when no ones looking we break we shatter we crumble we collapse... We are human. We are flawed. It's ok to not be ok. It's not ok to stay that way. It's not weakness to ask for help. You are not alone. I know that feeling all too well... And I'm not here to preach... All I ask from all of you is to please please please be kind. The world needs more of your kindness. More of your empathy. More of your love. Even if you don't understand, just be kind.
Sushant Singh Rajput had a staggering career, both in television and films. His tv show, Pavitra Rishta, was immensely loved and successful, and so was his performance. He made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and became a star to look out for. In the same year, he proved his versatility and did a romantic film called Shuddh Desi Romance.
He continued by picking different films and characters and opted for brave choices like Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, and of course, M.S. Dhoni- The Untold Story.
Born on January 21, 1986, in Patna, Sushant Singh Rajput's family hails from Maldhiha in Bihar. A very bright student academically, Sushant ranked seventh in the All India Engineering Entrance Examination and had cleared 11 national engineering exams. He studied Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical Engineering) from Delhi Technological University (DTU). (All pictures: YouTube/Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's Instagram account)
Sushant was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics. However, Sushant Singh Rajput dropped out of college to pursue a career in showbiz.
Time and again, through his interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput credited his entire success, stardom to his mother. He always used to say that he wished she could see him being successful and maybe he would be a different person now in her presence.
The actor lost his mother in 2002, when he was 16 years old and studying abroad. It was such an unfortunate incident that the actor wasn't beside his mother when she breathed her last.
Sushant Singh Rajput started off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. He was part of the group for two and a half years. It was during this period when Sushant got featured in a TV advertisement for Nestle Munch.
In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Balaji Telefilms' casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. He played Preet Juneja, the fun-loving and childish younger brother of Prem Juneja, played by Harshad Chopra. Sushant's character was later killed in the show but came back for the series finale as a spirit looking at his family celebrate after going through difficult times.
In 2009, Sushant was cast in 'Pavitra Rishta' as Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor. He played a mechanic who falls in love with Archana, an uneducated, caring woman, played by Ankita Lokhande. Manav and Archana's love is tested through challenges. Sushant and Ankita won many Best Couple awards for their on-screen chemistry in Pavitra Rishta that fuelled a real-life romance between the two. In October 2011, Sushant decided to quit Pavitra Rishta to pursue a filmmaking course abroad. He was replaced by Hiten Tejwani after the show saw a leap of 20 years.
Sushant Singh Rajput was a great dancer as well. In December 2010, SSR participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4 where he was paired with choreographer Shampa Sonthalia. The pair scored perfect points several times and Sushant won the title of 'Most Consistent Performer'.
In 2013, Sushant auditioned for Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che and bagged the role of one of the three leads. Sushant's dynamic debut in Bollywood garnered rave reviews and earned him the Star Guild and Screen awards for Best Male Debut. The film has been a critical and commercial success. It was said that Sushant quit his most popular show Pavitra Rishta for his big Bollywood break. But Rajput said that contrary to reports his decision to leave the show had nothing to do with his film career. "I didn't leave the show for the film. These are all rumours. I wanted to quit the show because my character was getting monotonous and I wanted to do something different in my life," Sushant had said.
In the same year, Sushant gave his second Bollywood outing - Shuddh Desi Romance, directed by Maneesh Sharma and opposite Parineeti Chopra. Sushant was praised for bringing freshness and spontaneity on screen, while his sizzling chemistry with Parineeti kept the viewers hooked and pinning for more.
In 2014, Sushant Singh Rajput appeared in a small but significant role in Rajkumar Hirani's PK opposite Anushka Sharma. He was lauded for his effortless and breezy performance, while his charming screen presence as Sarfaraz made one wish there was more of him in the film.
In 2015, Sushant appeared in Dibakar Banerjee's Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! The crime thriller based on the exploits of a fictional detective character Byomkesh Bakshi, originally created by Bengali writer Sharadindu Bandopadhyay, met with a mixed response from critics and audience.
In 2016, Sushant Singh Rajput padded up to play MS Dhoni, one of India's most successful cricket captains, in his biopic - M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant won Screen Award for Best Actor (Critics).
In 2017, Sushant Singh Rajput starred alongside Kriti Sanon and Jim Sarbh in the romantic thriller Raabta. The film courted controversy after makers of the 2009 Telugu hit Magadheera claimed the film was plagiarised, however, the court ruled in the latter's favour. The film had a lukewarm response at the box-office.
In 2018, Sushant Singh Rajput collaborated with his Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor in Kedarnath, opposite Sara Ali Khan. The film performed decently at the Box Office, however, the makers were not quite satisfied with the film's performance overall. But, needless to say, SSR won hearts for his impactful performance in the movie.
In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput was seen in the dacoit drama - Sonchiriya - opposite Bhumi Pednekar. The film didn't perform well at the Box Office, but Sushant's work was lauded by critics. He said, "I would like to portray characters that are etched out in a good way. I am a good dancer, trained in martial arts. I can do films that are conventional Bollywood films as they make money and entertain. This is not something I am looking for... I am trying to portray more realistic characters."
Sushant Singh Rajput also had yet another release in 2019, the actor starred in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, which also had an ensemble cast that included, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik, among others. The film well appreciated by critics and audience alike and raked in more than Rs 200 crore globally at the box office.
Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was Tarun Manshukhani's much-delayed Drive, which was directly released on Netflix on November 1, 2019. The film wasn't received well by critics and fans alike.
On June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. He was 34. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra on Sunday morning, and a domestic help alerted the police. His demise came as a shock to many.
Sushant, you left us too soon. May your soul rest in peace!
