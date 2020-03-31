Ileana D'Cruz pens a heartbreaking note as she loses her uncle, her second papa

In a piece of heartbreaking news, actress Ileana D'Cruz has lost her uncle whom she called her second papa and she wrote a long note on her Instagram account to share her emotions! Given the words she has chosen to express her grief, it seems she was very close to him, and she even called him her second papa.

She wrote- "I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew... it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it."(sic)

The post continued and it's surely likely to make you emotional, have a look right here:

May his soul Rest In Peace!

