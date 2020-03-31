Ileana D'Cruz pens a heartbreaking note as she loses her uncle, her second papa
In a piece of heartbreaking news, actress Ileana D'Cruz has lost her uncle whom she called her second papa and she wrote a long note on her Instagram account to share her emotions! Given the words she has chosen to express her grief, it seems she was very close to him, and she even called him her second papa.
She wrote- "I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can't come to terms with the fact that you're gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew... it's so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can't believe it."(sic)
The post continued and it's surely likely to make you emotional, have a look right here:
I wish I had more pictures, more videos, audio notes, anything really... my heart still can’t come to terms with the fact that you’re gone. You were the most wonderful, beautiful, gentlest man I knew....it’s so painful to even write these words down because some part of me still can’t believe it...all I wish I could tell you is that you were loved so so much...I wish I could have had more time with you...we all wish we had more time... I don’t know if I believe in heaven but if it exists then I know you’re there...with your multitude of cats...”cat whisperer” I called you..there wasn’t a single cat I picked off the street that you didn’t nurture and love with all your heart..and by god they loved you right back...I could just go on and on about the amazing things you did not just for me but for us all...you weren’t just my favourite uncle, my Tiru... you were my second papa ♥ï¸Â And I miss you so goddamn much... Still hoping I’ll wake up tomorrow and this’ll just be a bad dream...hoping I could talk to you one more time ðÂÂÂ I wish I had more time ♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â♥ï¸Â
May his soul Rest In Peace!
