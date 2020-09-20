Ileana D'Cruz reveals how she runs away from responsibilities

Actress Ileana DCruz just goes with the flow of life when she wants to run away from responsibilities, going by her new social media post. Ileana shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen paddling away in the water.

"Me running away from my responsibilities #byeeee," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram Me running away from my responsibilities ðÂ¤Â #byeeee A post shared by Ileana D'Cruz (@ileana_official) onSep 19, 2020 at 12:19am PDT

The actress recently posted a major throwback picture from her childhood days and gave herself a funny title.

Ileana was last seen on screen in the multi-starrer "Pagalpanti", directed by Anees Bazmee. She will next be seen in Ajay Devgn's production, "The Big Bull", a film reportedly based on India's biggest securities scam of 1992. The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan.

