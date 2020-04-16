Ileana D'Cruz shares a smashing throwback picture, when she wore flowers and had super short hair

Feeling quarantine blues, lockdown blues, or work from home blues already? Ileana D'Cruz is here and happy to help. The actress has a history of sharing scorching pictures that can raise and have raised the temperatures perpetually. And the latest one takes the cherry, the cake, and the bakery for being as hot and happening as it can get!

Not only her soaring aura but also the titillating quotient has been taken care of and Cruz is surely channeling her inner bold avatar. Is this the same actress we saw for the first time in Hindi films in Barfi!? Well, this is what she captioned her post- "Throwback to wearing flowers in my super short hair, having perennially bare feet, and no pants." (sic)

Have a look right here:

The comments section, as expected, was flooded with emojis. From fire to lipstick marks to hearts, it had it all. But her Instagram account is not only about her bold and breathtaking avatar. She also shares candid pictures and videos that give a glimpse of her life and the person she is in real. As much as she seems to be badass and beautiful on Instagram, she is as shy and reticent in real.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the 2019 comedy Pagalpanti and will now be seen with Abhishek Bachchan in The Big Bull that's slated to release on October 25 this year.

