Ileana D'Cruz shows off her rock-hard abs and we can't take our eyes off them!

Ileana D'Cruz has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood today, and the actress sure knows how to keep herself looking fit and agile. She recently shared a couple of images of her rock-hard abs on Instagram and we think it should be illegal for someone to look so good! Us, we're piling on the kilos thanks to the extended lockdown and the hundred trips to the refrigerator every day...

Ileana shared this photo as her Instagram story, and while the actress tried to be modest about her physique, we can't help but stare at her abs. She wrote, "I don't think there's anything more unforgiving than tight white pants". Well, Ileana, tight white pants or not, those abs sure look incredible!

What do you guys think? How many of you would like a physique like Ileana's, and how hard are you willing to work out for it!

On the work front, D'Cruz was last seen in Anees Bazmee's comic caper, Pagalpanti. It is said that she is now keen to be more focussed on Bollywood instead of making rare appearances in films. Ileana will next be seen in The Big Bull starring Abhishek Bachchan. She is also said to have broken up with long-time boyfriend Andrew Kneebone.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news