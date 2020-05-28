Ileana D'Cruz shows us with her latest Instagram post how she avoids people

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz knows how to keep her fans and followers on Instagram entertained with her posts. Most of her pictures are candid shots of the actress and she always makes it a point to share photos and videos of her breathtaking holidays too.

Her latest picture goes a step ahead and shows us how she avoids people by sharing a throwback picture from underwater, enjoying the deep-sea diving. Yes! She could not remember who clicked her underwater but it seems she was clearly enjoying her time there. It's a rather unique post and should not be missed. Have a look right here:

One user actually wrote on the picture- "Aquawoman." (sic) Another one wrote- "Me going into zindagi ki gehrayiaan." (sic) And one more stated- "Reminds me of "blue"" (sic) And most of the other comments called her hot accompanied by the fire emoji.

Ileana has been a successful actress both in the South and Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Barfi! in 2012 and was hailed by one and all for her charming and confident performance. She went on to do films like Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Main Tera Hero, Raid, and last year's Pagalpanti.

She's now gearing up for The Big Bull, a film that's being bankrolled by Ajay Devgn and Anand Pandit and stars Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role. It's touted to be based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the securities scam that happened in 1992. The film is slated to release on October 23 this year. The story will narrate real-life events of the Indian financial market between 1990 and 2000 and will be directed by Kookie Gulati.

