Ileana D'Cruz to be part of 17th Marrakech Film Festival Jury

hollywood

17th Marrakech Film Festival jury also includes Dakota Johnson, Daniel Bruhl, Lynne Ramsay, Michel Franco, Joana Hadjithomas and Tala Hadid

Hollywood stars Dakota Johnson, Daniel Bruhl and Lynne Ramsay are all set to join the jury of the 17th Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco. Led by The Lost City of Z director James Gray, the festival is set for a re-launch after a one-year hiatus from November 30 to December 8, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

We Need to Talk about Kevin director Ramsay will also be on the jury, along with Johnson, The Alienist actor Bruhl and Palme d'Or winner Laurent Cantet. Mexican director Michel Franco, Indian actress Ileana D'Cruz, Lebanese filmmaker Joana Hadjithomas, and Moroccan director Tala Hadid will round out the panel.

The jury will also be joined by a roster of guests and speakers, including Robert De Niro and Robin Wright for career honours, and Martin Scorsese, Guillermo Del Toro and Cannes Film Festival head Thierry Fremaux, who are set for a new 'Conversations' series.

The festival will screen a total of 80 films, with Julian Schnabel's Van Gogh biopic 'At Eternity's Gate' opening it. Other galas include 'Roma', 'Green Book' and 'Capernaum' while special screenings include 'Wildlife,' 'Her Smell' and 'Birds Of Passage.'

It will also feature tributes to Robert DeNiro, Robin Wright, Agnès Varda and 'Moroccan' director Jillali Ferhati, as well as strands on 'Moroccan' and regional cinema and films for young audiences.

