I'll give Real Madrid job my everything, says interim boss Solari

Spanish league rules mean Solari can only manage as an interim boss for two weeks. "I'm going to go into things positively and do everything I can. It's a great opportunity," he said

Santiago Solari. Pic/AFP

Santiago Solari will take temporary charge of Real Madrid for the first time today as they travel to face third-tier Melilla in the Copa del Rey — and he has not ruled out landing the job full-time.

Spanish league rules mean Solari can only manage as an interim boss for two weeks. "I'm going to go into things positively and do everything I can. It's a great opportunity," he said.

"In life in general and in this profession we are all just here passing through. Everything goes very quickly, the important thing is the day to day, it is the same for players as well. They have different processes and different rhythms, the important thing is you go into every game and do good things in every minute of every game."

