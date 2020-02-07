Illegal Aadhaar centres in Thane: Cops open probe

Days after mid-day published an investigation on the illegal Aadhaar centres operational in Thane, the Crime Branch has started investigating them. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dipak Deoraj told mid-day that the Thane police have written a letter to the Collector, asking whether the private Aadhaar centres are illegal.

The Collector's office decides the legality of the centres and hence will inform the police about the same.

"The Thane Crime Branch has simultaneously started investigating the matter. Our officials are recording the statements of shopkeepers in the neighbourhood where the alleged illegal private Aadhaar Centres are operational, to know the nature of their work," said a senior police officer at Unit 1 of the Thane police Crime Branch.

"We are also waiting for response from the Thane collector's office. Our future course of (legal) action will be based on the reports we receive from the Collector office," the officer added.

Commissioner upset with mid-day

However, Thane Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was upset with the story published on February 3, and said there will be no investigation. He told this reporter, "What is your ulterior motive behind publishing the story? Who is mid-day to decide whether those Aadhaar centres are illegal? My officers have told me that those Aadhaar centres only do printing jobs and are not updating or issuing any fresh Aadhaar cards. So, we are not conducting any investigation based on the report published in mid-day."

Collector speak

The Thane Collector, Rajesh Narvekar said, "My office has received a letter [from the Thane police] but we have not got the time to check its contents yet. I will update you."

The spokesperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said, "I am busy at present."

Aadhaar Seva Kendras (ASK) have been set up exclusively at government offices, such as post offices, banks (nationalised and private), the BSNL or MTNL buildings, etc. The UIDAI has set up exclusive ASKs as a single stop destination for all Aadhaar services.

Illegal centres still operate

But, in spite of the government ban on all private bodies accepting documents to make Aadhaar cards, tiny illegal shops offering Aadhaar services at high prices thrive in Thane. mid-day revisited the illegal private centres mentioned in the report earlier and they were still operational.

