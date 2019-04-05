Illegal arms racket busted, seven arrested in Bengal

crime

Based on intelligence inputs on Thursday, the STF personnel arrested four persons from Rajarhat with 30 semi-finished 9mm pistols

The Special Task Force of Kolkata Police arrested seven members connected to an illegal arms racket from West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunitions, including 90 semi-finished pistols, police said on Friday.

Five of the seven booked under the Arm's Act, were residents of Bihar's Munger, the police said.

Based on intelligence inputs on Thursday, the STF personnel arrested four persons from Rajarhat with 30 semi-finished 9mm pistols.

"On interrogationg they revealed details, based non which the STF and Bidhannagar Police personnel conducted a joint raid in Rajarhat's Donnagar area and unearthed the arms factory," the STF officer said. The factory has been sealed.

"Three more persons including the house owner were arrested and 60 more semi finished 90mm pistols, bullets, arms making machineries and Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) of Rs 88,000 face value were seized," he said.

