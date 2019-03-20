Illegal liquor factory busted in Muzaffarnagar; 8 held

crime

The official said a large quantity of illegally manufactured liquor was seized during the raid at the unit in Madina colony on Tuesday. An investigation is underway.

Representational image

Muzaffarnagar: Police have busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit operating from a residence in Muzaffarnagar district and arrested eight persons in this connection, a senior official said on Wednesday.

The official said a large quantity of illegally manufactured liquor was seized during the raid at the unit in Madina colony on Tuesday. An investigation is underway.

In a similar case, the sleuths of Income Tax department along with the police, custom and narcotics officials have seized over Rs 4 crore and 3,16,947 litre liquor worth Rs 10.69 crore from across the state, Election Commission said.



The Chief Electoral Officer, UP L Venkateshwar Lu in a press release further informed that during the raids, 1,80,787 licensed weapons were also seized and arms licenses of 183 people were cancelled. 2610 kilograms of explosive material has also been recovered till now, the released added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates