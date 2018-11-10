Illegal migrants to be denied asylum in US

international

This includes anyone who crosses the southern border outside official entry points, the rule explains

Around 5,000 military personnel have been deployed at the US-Mexico border

Migrants who illegally enter the United States through the southern border with Mexico will be ineligible for asylum, the Department of Justice said in a press release.

"Those aliens who contravene a presidential suspension or limitation on entry into the United States through the southern border with Mexico issued under section 212(f) or 215(a)(1) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) will be rendered ineligible for asylum," the release said on Thursday, and was signed by US President Donald Trump on Friday. Currently, migrants who enter the United States illegally between ports of entry are able to apply for asylum.

The rule requires all migrants to apply for asylum at US ports of entry along the southern border, according to a document that will be published in the Federal Register on Friday.

Senior US administration officials said during a conference call on Thursday that they are working to ensure they have the resources and man power at the ports of entry to prepare for any large number of asylum seekers arriving at the border. The officials added that the intention is to quickly determine which migrants really need asylum.



Donald Trump

White House defends 'altered' video of CNN reporter Jim Acosta

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders justified the video she had shared on Wednesday night of the incident that led to CNN reporter Jim Acosta being banned from entering the White House. The video however seemed altered in a manner that portrayed Acosta as an aggressive journalist at the news conference. Critics accused the White House of deceptively editing the video as Acosta's access to the White House remains revoked.

