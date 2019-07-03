Development authority demolishes Illegal residential colony in Ghaziabad

national

Representational Picture

On Wednesday, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) razed an illegally developed residential colony and sealed the buildings that allegedly violated the norms.

GDA Enforcement Officer Anil Kumar Singh said that the GDA team demolished residential colony "Green Valley" which was being developed on 42 bighas of land and was falling under the Masuri police station. The squad demolished five houses, 30 houses' boundary wall, and the developers' site office.

The GDA squad also sealed an illegally developed banquet house "Sagar Farms", and three residential and commercial establishments in the Akash Nagar colony.

On the other hand, in Mumbai taking action against dilapidated and illegal structures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation took up a demolition drive in the last week of June at three locations in Bandra and Khar. While two of the structures were illegally constructed on collector's land in Khar, another was a dilapidated building in Bandra.

Civic officials from H Westward said that the two-storeyed building in Bandra was a 57-year-old structure which was staff quarters for a government bank. "Twelve flats in the residential building were occupied by employees of Canara Bank and we tried to demolish it earlier. But they went to the Bombay High Court which allowed the demolition. The residents evacuated about a month ago and the building was demolished," said the official from H West ward.

With inputs from IANS

