'Illegal shanties mushrooming near Juhu Versova Link Road'

A Mumbai-based green activist has alleged that taking advantage of the lockdown some illegal shanties have come up in near Juhu Versova Link Road adjoining the beach ahead of Rajiv Gandhi institute in Andheri West and if timely action is not taken then it will pose a threat to the mangroves cover.

Environmentalist Stalin D has written a letter to Mangroves Cell, Suburban District Collector, State Environment Department and the Mumbai Police Commissioner highlighting the issue. It may be noted that an alert citizen and nature lover staying in the area saw the hutments being constructed, who informed Stalin about the same.

It is said that in the last two months around 10-15 hutments have been constructed along the beach and the work has been carried out systematically and in a cautious manner so that the no one realises about the hutments being constructed.

Talking to mid-day, Stalin D said, "There are some shanties that have come up in survey number 161 Juhu Versova Link Road adjoining the beach ahead of Rajiv Gandhi institute, Andheri West. These shanties have come up during the lockdown and so I have sent an email to the concerned departments requesting them to remove the illegal encroachments and protect the mangroves before the shanties multiply. These structures have been built during the lockdown and so concerned departments should file FIRs and initiate penal action against the guilty."

In his email to the authorities, Stalin has also requested the Police Commissioner to instruct local patrolling on-duty policemen to prevent such acts by doing regular patrolling in the area.

During the lockdown, there have been several instances where illegal hutments have come up at various places across the city which have been highlighted by environmentalists.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news