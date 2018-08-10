Illegal supply of fuel detected at Muktsar, Bathinda

national

A team of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies department today detected the illegal supply of petroleum products at Muktsar and Bathinda, other than the authorized points of sale, flouting norms. The department launched a crackdown after Punjab Food Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu received a complaint alleging that fuel tankers were being loaded from Satpal Traders fuelling station in Gidderbaha, Muktsar which were further sent to fuel stations in Bathinda against norms, according to press release.

Rakesh Singla, District Food Supplies controller, said the fuel was being supplied at fuel pump of New Deep Bus Company located on Bathinda-Mansa road. He said that Satpal Traders have violated the norms of Motor Spirit and High Speed Diesel (Regulation of supply and distribution and prevention of malpractices) Order 2005 that do not allow sale of petroleum products other than at the authorized points of sale. The tankers have also violated Petroleum Act 1934 and Petroleum Rule 2002 for endangering lives of public with unauthorized movement of petroleum products, the official said.

