Illegally-kept crocodile mauls Indonesian to death

Deasy Tuwo, 44, had reportedly been feeding the 700-kg reptile when the incident happened at the pearl farm where she worked

Crocodile Merry being secured before being taken out. Pic/AFP

An Indonesian woman has been mauled to death by a crocodile in Sulawesi after she fell into its enclosure. Deasy Tuwo, 44, had reportedly been feeding the 700-kg reptile when the incident happened at the pearl farm where she worked.

The crocodile is thought to have bitten off her arm and most of her abdomen in the January 10 incident, the BBC reported on Thursday. According to the report, the crocodile was kept illegally at the farm.

Hendriks Rundengan from the North Sulawesi Natural Resources Conservation Agency said officials had tried to visit the facility several times in the past to remove the crocodile but had not been allowed in. The police were trying to track down a Japanese national who owns the farm and the crocodile.

