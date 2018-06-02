Illicit liquor manufacturing unit busted, 2 arrested

The factory was operating out of a poultry farm near Morna town, under the Bhopa police station, Station House Officer (SHO) B P Pratap Singh said

An illicit liquor manufacturing unit was busted near Morna town here today and two people were arrested, police said. The factory was operating out of a poultry farm near Morna town, under the Bhopa police station, Station House Officer (SHO) B P Pratap Singh said.

Ashish and Mehkar Singh were arrested from the spot and a case has been registered against them, Singh added. The police said that the two men were actively supplying illicit liquor in the area.

Police seized 118 bottles and 170 litres of adulterated liquor and hundreds of empty bottles and caps from the factory.

